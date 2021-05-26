C8 Corvette Production Halted at Bowling Green Plant
2021 C8 Corvette Production Halted Due To Parts Supply Issue. It was announced this week that General Motors was shutting down the Corvette Manufacturing Plant in Bowling Green Kentucky this week due to a temporary parts supply issue. The company alleges that the shortage has nothing to do with the processing chip shortage which has been impacting car companies around the globe. They also claim that the current shutdown is temporary and expected to last no more than a week.www.corvsport.com