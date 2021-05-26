newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

C8 Corvette Production Halted at Bowling Green Plant

By Scott Kolecki
corvsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 C8 Corvette Production Halted Due To Parts Supply Issue. It was announced this week that General Motors was shutting down the Corvette Manufacturing Plant in Bowling Green Kentucky this week due to a temporary parts supply issue. The company alleges that the shortage has nothing to do with the processing chip shortage which has been impacting car companies around the globe. They also claim that the current shutdown is temporary and expected to last no more than a week.

www.corvsport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Corvette#Chevrolet Corvette#Corvette Stingray#Gm#Production Company#Car Manufacturers#Gm#The Detroit News#Chevy Camaro#Dodge Challenger#Ford Mustang#Bowling Green Plant#Bowling Green Kentucky#Automotive Manufacturers#Vehicles#Car Companies#Supply#High Tech Features#Parts Supply Issue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

GM Lansing Grand River plant will restart production

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, it was announced that the GM Lansing Grand River plant that has been shut down since May 21, will resume production on June 21 of the Chevrolet Camaro. The Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production will remain down through the week of June 28. The plant...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Toyota to halt production at two plants due to chip shortage

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will halt its production operations at the Iwate and Miyagi plants in June due to chip shortage, the automaker said on Tuesday. Iwate's two production lines and the Miyagi Ohira plant in eastern Japan will be suspended from three to eight days, affecting production of models including the C-HR and the small SUV Yaris Cross, the company said in a statement.
Bowling Green, KYICIS Chemical Business

US automaker GM to pause Corvette production amid supply chain issues

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US automaker General Motors Co (GM) will pause production for the week of 24 May at its Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant that builds the Corvette Stingray. A spokesperson for the automaker confirmed the pause on Thursday and added that it is not a semiconductor issue. “Our supply chain,...
Bowling Green, KYtorquenews.com

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production is Being Shut Down and its Not Because of Chip Shortage

The Bowling Green, Kentucky Corvette plant will be idle until June1, but apparently not because of the chip shortage that is causing so many delays. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant that builds the popular 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will be shut down until at least June 1, the day after Memorial Day. This is just the latest delay for the sports car after a number of shut downs already this year.
ElectronicsCarscoops

GM To Idle Chevy Camaro Production For A Further Six Weeks

GM’s Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan will remain closed until June 28, according to reports. The Lansing Grand River site is responsible for building the Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Malibu, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5. It was closed on March 15 due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors and only re-opened on May 3. However, this past Monday, May 10, the doors to the assembly plant were shut once again, CBS news affiliate WLNS 6 reports.
Businesswmleader.com

Ford Is Catching Up With GM

Will be invaluable as the auto industry undergoes seismic changes in the coming years. Mr. Farley, who took the top job in October, pitched the second-largest Detroit auto maker as a technology-driven growth company in his first big investor event Wednesday. The strategy builds on the Wall Street-friendly approach pioneered by.
Worldgmauthority.com

GM Ramps Up 2022 Chevy S10 Production In Brazil

After launching the 2022 Chevy S10 in Brazil last month, General Motors is accelerating production of the midsize pickup in the South American country, which is the vehicle’s only manufacturing center in the world. As announced with the arrival of the new model year, the automaker resumed production of the Chevy S10 at a faster pace in order to catch up with high demand.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet STOPS Corvette Production Again

It's been a tumultuous first half of the year as automakers everywhere have been hit hard by the global semiconductor chip shortage. General Motors has not been immune to the shortage which has already affected the production of trucks like the Chevy Silverado 1500. Production of the Corvette Stingray sports car was also affected earlier this year for another parts supply issue and now Automotive News is reporting that GM will once again halt Corvette production next week. However, this latest production setback doesn't have to do with the chip shortage and GM hasn't disclosed the specifics of what has caused it.
Bowling Green, KYgmauthority.com

2021 Corvette Production Pause Extended Through The Week Of May 31

Production of the 2021 Corvette was put on pause this week due to a parts shortage. Unfortunately, it was recently confirmed that the production pause would be extended through the week of May 31st. The extended production pause was confirmed to GM Authority by Car, Performance and Motorsports Communications, Trevor...
BusinessMetro International

GM restarting some plants hit by chips shortage

(Reuters) -General Motors Co said Thursday it will be soon be restarting production at five assembly plants around the world that have been idled due to a global semiconductor chips shortage. GM said it is restarting operations at four plants in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting next week....
BusinessArkansas Online

Idled GM factories in reopening plans

General Motors said this week that it will soon restart four North American plants that had been idled for much of the past four months because of the global shortage of computer chips. The announcement comes after the company and other automakers have spent much of the past few months...
BusinessTimes Union

Nissan, Suzuki and Mitsubishi to halt car production due to chip shortage

Since 2020, the automotive industry has suffered from a lack of semiconductors for the chips required by vehicle electrical systems. Faced with such a shortage of components , the companies Nissan , Suzuki and Mitsubishi announced that they will stop the production of cars or will reduce it drastically during June.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Chevy Unveils Indy 500 Pace Car C8 Corvette

Continuing a lengthy legacy, the Chevrolet Corvette will yet again pace the Indianapolis 500. And yes, you do remember correctly, a C8 Corvette paced the race last year, making this two in a row. However, this time the mid-engine American sports car which will be at the head of the pack will be a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, adding some topless fun into the popular motorsports event.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Toyota Suspending Production at 2 Japan Plants

Toyota (NYSE:TM) announced in a tersely worded press release Tuesday that it is halting productions at three production lines, located in two of its factories in Japan. The company said the shutdowns were due to a "parts shortage." Reporting on the matter, Reuters said more specifically that the culprit was the global shortage of computer chips.
Carscorvetteactioncenter.com

[UPDATED] 2021 Corvette Production Halted for Second Consecutive Week

Production of the 2021 Corvette remains at a standstill for the second week in a row due to parts shortage. Yesterday, the Corvette Action Center was able to confirm with Chevrolet that due to the continued parts shortage, the Bowling Green Corvette Assembly Plant will remain closed through next week.
Carsfox26houston.com

Auto part, microchip shortage slowing car production and repairs

HOUSTON - Be prepared to wait if you're buying a new car or need to repair the one you have. A shortage of microchips and auto parts is slowing down both manufacturing and mechanics. And it's putting the accelerator on prices. When the world shut down for the pandemic, production...
EconomyKTVZ

Ford plans $30 billion electric vehicle investment by 2025

Ford is doubling down on electric vehicle development, announcing Wednesday it will invest $30 billion in electrification efforts by 2025. The automaker also pledged that 40% of its vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric. Ford had previously announced plans to spend $22 billion on electrification efforts and had recently...