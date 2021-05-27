By Valley, State, Or City; How Do Locals Identify Themselves?

We didn't make the top 25 most "fun" states, and it might shock you to see the list. There's an unfair disadvantage cause one of the big criteria is impossible here!. Wallethub ranked all 50 states from "most fun" to least fun and the criteria is pretty interesting. Okay, we could use some more amusement parks, and one day, who knows, maybe the biggest rollercoaster in the world will live in Kuna? Anything's possible... Or is it? One of the other big criteria is "quality of the beaches". Look, I know some lakes have beaches but if we have to compete with California and Florida for high quality beaches, we'll never get there! Therefor, Idaho ranked 27th out of 50 and I thinks that's sort of unfair. Some of the other criteria include weather, number of attractions, fairs, state parks, scenery, restaurants and bars.