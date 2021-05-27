Cancel
Meridian, ID

By Valley, State, Or City; How Do Locals Identify Themselves?

By Angie
 23 days ago
I live in the Treasure Valley. In Idaho. In Meridian. What am I supposed to call myself in reference to that? Member of the Treasure Valley is too formal and weird sounding. Treasure Vallian isn't a term (or is it? Do people call themselves Treasure Vallians?). Idahoan doesn't feel right because I'm not from Idaho. I hear a lot of "you're not a true Idahoan" floating around and it feels like I have to earn that badge with more time or something. So I like to say I'm a Meridianite--someone who lives in Meridian. Mostly because it's fun to say and sounds like I'm from the Bible.

Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Are You Smarter Than An Idaho 4th Grader?

There is a lot of pride in the Gem State. If you live in Idaho, you love Idaho. Depending on how long you've been here or how much reading you've done about the state, you may know some local history, but how much do you know? Do you know enough about Idaho to pass a very basic 4th-grade quiz? I asked Whittier Elementary School 4th grade teacher Jaymie Hogg to share with me an actual quiz from her class. Do you think you can pass? It's only 10 questions. This should take you no more than 10 minutes. After you answer the questions, you can check your answers. They are posted below the following article, so just keep scrolling to find them.
Boise, ID Posted by
MIX 106

Who Ripped Down The Pride Flags Along Harrison

Every city has its political differences and that understandable in my opinion it happens to create some sort of balance in most cases. Boise is no different, people have their political views and sometimes you see the extremes on both sides of the equation however, Boise in general does a good job of respecting each others beliefs. "Boise kind" is a thing and that's why I'm so disappointed that on the day where the Boise Pride Festivities are being announced the Pride flags have been ripped down. What ever happened to live and let live? Whatever happened to equality? Whatever happened to Boise kind?
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

7 Signs Idaho Summer is in Full Swing

Anyone who lives in Idaho knows it's not a date on the calendar that marks the start of summer. If you ask Siri or Google when the start of summer is this year, June 20th is the answer. But I trust Idahoans to know what really makes it summer here, so naturally I took to Facebook to ask: Tell me it's summer in Idaho without telling me it's summer in Idaho. And the responses did not disappoint.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Idaho Is Only The 4th Best State To Live In The U.S.

The growth rates would beg to differ, but there are a few factors that keep Idaho from being the best state in the country to live in. Wallethub released their annual list of the best states to live in based on some key factors: Safety, affordability, the economy, health and education, and overall quality of life. This year, New Jersey took the number one spot, despite being one of the lowest states for affordability, they were the top state for safety. Massachusetts and New York took the number two and three spots, respectively.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Idaho Loves Fathers But Not Dad Bods

Bummer news in time for Father's Day. The "dad bod" is more popular than ever around the United States, but here in Idaho? Not so much. Dad bods are truly more popular than ever, according to a recent study put on by Planet Fitness. And while there are lots of dads here in Idaho, we're not exactly the home of the dad bod. Dad Bods are so "in" right now, that they're preferred significantly higher by women (65% of women, in fact) than men with six-pack abs. People accept the dad bod more than ever before, dad bods exude confidence, a dad bod can be an indicator of a man in a happy marriage and it's a good sign that a guy is a family man.
Boise, ID Posted by
MIX 106

5 Popular Retail Chain Stores That Boise Wants Right Now

Well, this was an accident when I posted up on Facebook this week. There was no real reason when I posted this question but received over 100 comments. I posted a question that was simple, "What store is missing that would make your life easier or happier? Don't hold back!"
Boise, ID Posted by
MIX 106

Bay Area Residents Target Boise For Better Life Balance

This shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us... Idaho was the fastest growing state in the nation between 2019-2020. Places like Kuna, Nampa, Eagle and Meridian were all in the top 8 fastest growing cities in America according to the census. At some point we all start to wonder how long the growth is going to continue. It's gotten so bad that there is currently a lumber shortage in Idaho. Is that a sign that things will start to slow down? or does that just cause the demand to increase based on the projected lower supply?
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

6 Chain Restaurants We’re Missing In Idaho

I love all the local spots we have, but sometimes you want the common old comfort foods everyone knows. Here's 6 we're actually missing out on *Not another In-N-Out list*. Look, we all know In-N-Out isn't here, we all know that one day it could happen, but that's not what this list is about. I found a list of the Top 500 chain restaurants (not just fast food) in the country and examined which ones we have here in Idaho. If I was doing a list of 7 Chain Restaurants we're missing, In-N-Out would've been on it, but dead last. But this is a list of SIX (6) chain restaurants that aren't here, and I've been fortunate to try all but two.
Meridian, ID Posted by
MIX 106

Where’s The Best Splash Pad in the Treasure Valley?

Quick look at the weather forecast and it looks like the weather for water activities is going to hold up for the foreseeable future. Next Sunday will hit triple digits if the forecast is correct. All the daily highs are in the 90’s. So keeping cool is definitely the priority, and making it fun is especially important if you have kids.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

The Idaho State Flag Is Absolutely Hideous, Right? Be Honest!

Please don't take this the wrong way. I love Idaho, but there's one thing that's been bothering me. It's not the crazy amount of population growth. It's not the increasing housing costs either. It's the Idaho State flag. Let's be honest; it's ugly. No thought or time was put into our state flag. It looks like someone got a blue flag on sale at the Dollar Tree and pasted the state seal in the middle.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Idaho’s “Fun” Ranking Lumps Us Into The Lower Half Of The 50 States

We didn't make the top 25 most "fun" states, and it might shock you to see the list. There's an unfair disadvantage cause one of the big criteria is impossible here!. Wallethub ranked all 50 states from "most fun" to least fun and the criteria is pretty interesting. Okay, we could use some more amusement parks, and one day, who knows, maybe the biggest rollercoaster in the world will live in Kuna? Anything's possible... Or is it? One of the other big criteria is "quality of the beaches". Look, I know some lakes have beaches but if we have to compete with California and Florida for high quality beaches, we'll never get there! Therefor, Idaho ranked 27th out of 50 and I thinks that's sort of unfair. Some of the other criteria include weather, number of attractions, fairs, state parks, scenery, restaurants and bars.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

This Idaho Tiny House Resort Takes Glamping To Another Level

"Nestled beneath the peaks of the Sawtooth Mountains in Central Idaho, you will experience a one-of-a-kind getaway, when you stay in our unique lodging option now available in Stanley, Idaho. Enjoy a wonderful fusion of glamping and a private vacation rental property in one of our Tiny House Cabins. The green-certified, Tiny House Cabins, are one of Idaho’s first innovative resort lodging options. The cabins have a rustic appearance, with a touch of modern design, where we offer you a magnificent lodging accommodation."
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

I’ve Never Been To Idaho’s Most Beloved Coffee Spot

The list of quintessential local fast food joints that Ranker released back in January of 2020 is making the rounds again on Facebook. Out of curiosity I decided to see what this list had to say about Idaho. It feels like every few months there’s a new list making a claim about what Idaho considers best or worst, and I’m honestly never sure if these surveys are being completed by actual Idahoans.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Bill Gates Wants to Ruin Idaho Economy

Idaho potatoes are everything that is that McDonald's gold standards. If you didn't know, the Gem State is a leading agricultural supplier to McDonald's and not just when it comes to potatoes. In 2018, Micky D's purchased 58.3 million pounds of cheese, 14.9 million pounds of beef, 6.4 million pounds of sugar and 2.3 million pounds of onions from Idaho producers in addition to the 271.285 million pounds of Idaho potatoes, according to the report. That equals up to nearly $136 million spent by the fast-food giant on Idaho agricultural commodities!
Politics Posted by
MIX 106

Idahoans Can’t Seem To Spell This Word Correctly

Be honest, how many times a week do you type into google, "how do you spell... ?" Words can be hard sometimes - even for someone like me who does this for a living! Spelling is not everyone's strong suit. With the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee approaching on Thursday,...
Tamarack, ID Posted by
MIX 106

3 Nearby Ski Resorts With Gorgeous Summer Mountain Biking

More than half of Idaho's ski resorts are opening up their slopes for summer mountain biking, and dozens of trails are just a short drive away. Some of them are planning summer concerts too, and at least one will have 4th of July fireworks. Tamarack Resort, Brundage Mountain, and Bogus...
Boise, ID Posted by
MIX 106

Life Jackets Provided for Kids In Boise Area Ponds This Summer

Summer is here and Idaho loves their outdoors. We hike, bike and hit the waters all Summer and this post-pandemic year might be one of the largest. The City of Boise is working with several organizations to help prevent a very tragic statistic that impacts Idahoans every year, drowning. According...
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Idaho Firework Shortage Could Extinguish 4th of July This Year

Say it isn't so Idaho. The 4th of July last Summer was one of the largest firework businesses have ever seen. The holiday fell on a Saturday last year and the country was on lockdown. The best we could do was ignite from our driveways for massive turnouts in our neighborhoods. This year could be quite different thanks to post-pandemic backlash.
Boise, ID Posted by
MIX 106

Boise’s Infamous Murder House Is Worth Almost A Million Dollars

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Buying a home in Idaho for a reasonable price seems like a far gone dream these days. In hopes of finding something people are quickly dropping their standards in what they want in a home hoping for some affordability. Kind of like the people in scary movies desperate to find a home because Dad got a new job in a random small town after months of not finding work. They go ahead and move into the house that set the stage for gruesome murders and is filled with poltergeists. But it was a quick escrow and the mortgage is a steal! So are there any Idaho homes with a questionable history that lowers the price tag for prospective buyers? Yes and no.
Idaho State Posted by
MIX 106

Idaho Needs A Snickers… Badly!

Idaho is one of the HANGRIEST states in the country, and it might surprise you to find out that it's partly Wal-Mart's fault. Zippia ranked all fifty states here in the United States by how HANGRY we are, and Idaho landed in the top 10! Number six to be specific. Maine happens to be the hangri-est so we'll keep our distance from those guys, luckily that's easy to do. What does Wal-Mart have to do with us being one of the hangriest states? Well, Wal-Mart happens to have a large selection of snacks and hanger-curing foods and since we're on the lower end of Wal-Mart stores per capita, we get dinged there. It also has to do with how many fast food restaurants we have... When you're hangry, fast food can fix ya up real quick! They also calculated break laws for employees in each state; no break? Easy to get... Hangry! They evaluated the number of people with diabetes and lastly, Google searches for "hanger".