Distribution Set for Indie Sci-Fi Feature Film, The Prototype
For Italian-Argentine filmmaker, Marcelo Grion, failure was not an option. For more than 20 years, he has been determined and focused to make his sci-fi film, The Prototype, a reality. From age eleven, Grion was fiercely impassioned by cinema (especially sci-fi), writing his own scripts and making short films. After studying film at the prestigious Fundacion Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires, he came to the US with dreams of one day making a feature film, but without any connections or funds, his ambitions would take a long and arduous journey.www.horrorsociety.com