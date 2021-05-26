Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart pushes burn pit exposure bill for vets

iosconews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and activist Jon Stewart joined lawmakers in Washington to push legislation to aid veterans suffering toxic exposure from burn pits while serving in the U.S. military. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bfc3f34b1aef41e68b51e217a1f6d29c.

www.iosconews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#U S#Military Veterans#Ap Archive#Burn Pits#Toxic Exposure#Comedian#Breaking News#Legislation#Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & Courtskcrw.com

Burn pits at military bases are making veterans sick. Now Congress has a plan

On Wednesday, lawmakers unveiled a bill that would expand health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Some veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were exposed to so-called “burn pits.” Those pits are places at military bases where waste gets incinerated, creating toxic chemicals leading to respiratory illnesses. President Biden’s own son Beau, who served in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard, was exposed to burn pits. These pits are called a modern-day Agent Orange.
Congress & Courtstuipster.com

Comedian Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil broad legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits.

Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push benefits for vets exposed to toxins. Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown, who...
Virginia Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

VA to expand benefits for vets exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Thursday that it will start the process to expand critical health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of burn pits and other air-quality issues in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere since the Persian Gulf War, but some veterans advocates say its not enough.
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Tester rolls out toxic exposure bill for veterans

Acknowledging the federal government’s failure to treat military veterans exposed to toxic substances like Agent Orange and burn pit smoke, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester rolled out sweeping legislation Tuesday to assure health care and disability compensation. Tester, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman, said the body will begin work this...
Congress & CourtsBrunswick News

Rep. Carter pushes immigration funds bill

Trying to pass legislation unappealing to the political party in power in Congress in this era of unbending partisanship can be as challenging as walking a snow cone across the Mojave Desert without losing ice. Attempts to overcome the odds are made when driven by conviction. That’s exactly the case...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

A Memorial Day appeal to Congress: Help service members with toxic burn pit exposure

Thirty years after Operation Desert Storm and nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, Congress may be on the verge of delivering Veterans Affairs disability and health care benefits to thousands of veterans who were sickened by exposure to burn pit toxins while serving in combat zones. As we approach Memorial Day, it’s time for the federal government to acknowledge and help treat those who suffered from this exposure while serving their country.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump’s VA Secretary missed chance to save sick veterans, critics say

Former Trump administration Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie grew up at Fort Bragg surrounded by Vietnam veterans affected by the toxic chemical Agent Orange. His father, too, was grievously wounded in Vietnam. Still, when given the chance to change policies at the Department of Veterans Affairs to help post-9/11 service members suffering from diseases related to toxic chemical exposure, critics say he chose not to.
MilitaryKOLD-TV

Veterans address extremism in the military debate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the aftermath of the violence at the U.S. Capitol this past January, there’s a discussion taking place about rooting out extremism in the military. Several of the rioters arrested or facing potential charges are veterans. While some veterans are speaking out about concerns within their own ranks, others say such fears are overblown.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Congress makes renewed push for PFAS bill

Congressional lawmakers this month are making a renewed effort to crack down on PFAS chemicals in U.S. waterways with the reintroduction of a bill that would have those substances apply to the Clean Water Act. The bill, backed by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Antonio Delgado, was first proposed...
MilitaryFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: Veterans, a major resource for the state

Over 21 million people call Florida home, and 1.5 million of them are military veterans. These men and women have served in times of peace and war, some more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan and others all the way back to World War II. I’m one of those proud Florida veterans who served 10 years in the Air Force, graduating from the Air Force Academy before serving as an officer in Washington, D.C., California, and South Korea.