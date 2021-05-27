Grizzlies track and field compete Day 1 of NCAA West Regionals
The NCAA West Track & Field Regional began on Wednesday, with four Grizzlies competing. The highlights of the day came from freshman Evan Todd and senior Jacob Lamb. Todd, a Kalispell native, placed 26th out of 48 javelin throwers with a top mark of 201-11. He opened with a throw of 196-11 before reaching 192-2 on his second attempt. He then moved up several spots on his final throw, surpassing the 200-foot threshold.billingsgazette.com