BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has hired Adam Buie to be its men's and women's golf coach, the Yellowjackets announced Wednesday. Buie just finished his third season as the men's and women's golf coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, a school that, like MSUB, competes in NCAA Division II. He will replace Jeff Allen, who announced his resignation in April after three seasons as MSUB's golf coach.