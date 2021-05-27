Car wash proposed for Arsenal Street property in Watertown

WATERTOWN — A car wash may soon replace a vacant building that once housed the DealMaker Auto Group Honda dealership at 1068 Arsenal St.

Prime LLC, which is owned by developer P.J. Simao, is listed as the current owner of the roughly 16,500-square-foot building and nearly 3-acre parcel.

Prime LLC has submitted a subdivision application to split the property in two and the car wash would be built “in the future” on the eastern 1.1-acre parcel, according to Mr. Simao’s attorney, Stephen Gracy.

The vacant former car dealership would be demolished to make room for the car wash, according to the letter. The developer does not have plans for the other 1.83-acre parcel. No other details about the car wash project, its owner and when it would be built were a part of the application.

The city’s Planning Board will take up the subdivision plan at its meeting next Tuesday. The plans need the board’s approval because the car wash would be built too close to the new property line, a city official said.

The city’s assessor office on Wednesday had no information about a property transaction for the parcel. Several weeks ago, surveyors were seen taking a survey of the property.

Since the dealership closed in 2010, the building has sat mostly vacant, with a seasonal Halloween costume store and Morrison furniture leasing the space temporarily through the years.

The property has a current assessment of $1,659,400.