MLB

Braves beat Red Sox

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 2021-05-26

The Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday at Fenway Park. With the win, the Braves improve to 24-24 on the season. The Braves play the Red Sox again on Wednesday, May 26, with the first pitch of game 2 of the two-game series scheduled for 7:10pm.

