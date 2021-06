Kansas City NWSL (0-2-2) vs Houston Dash (1-1-2) How to watch: Paramount + (in the U.S.), Twitch (outside the U.S.) Radio: Sports Radio WHB 810 (Kansas City) Two team that are already very familiar with each other face off Sunday at 1:00 PM in Kansas City, Kansas. The Houston Dash and Kansas City NWSL have already played twice in 2021. The first time was in the Challenge Cup when Houston was victorious in a 3-1 match at Children’s Mercy Park. Kansas City managed a come from behind 2-2 draw with a spectacular last second goal while a player down in Houston in their first regular season match.