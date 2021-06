Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI/News Voir): Despite sliding COVID cases, ventilator production continues in full swing. The second wave of Coronavirus, which has caused a morbid stir of lung disorders and deteriorating health conditions even in younger patients, is the key reason for the ever-growing demand for ventilators. Due to the triggered need for ventilator care, NASA's Jet propulsion laboratory designed an emergency ventilator. It was made available for the global COVID pandemic through selective vendors specifically evaluated to manufacture them.