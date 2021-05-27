Cancel
Stocks

Polygon's MATIC Snaps 3-Day Rally, But Bias Remains Bullish

By David Henderson
The Street Crypto
 22 days ago
Outlook

  • MATIC appears to have formed a bull flag on the hourly chart. A breakout would reinforce the broader bullish bias and allow for progress toward $3.
  • A flag breakdown may yield a drop to support at $1.70.
  • Overall bias to remain bullish while the higher low of $0.74 is intact.

Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Polygon's MATIC token has seen a strong recovery from the recent price crash. The cryptocurrency rose to $2.43 on Wednesday, confirming its third consecutive daily gain.

However, the upside momentum has weakened in the past several hours, allowing for a low-volume pullback. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading 8% lower at $2.05, according to TradingView.

But the latest price action could be a temporary bull market consolidation that usually refreshes higher, bringing substantial gains.

Hourly chart

The current chop has taken the shape of a bull flag similar to the one seen earlier this week.

The first level of contention on the push higher comes in quickly at $2.32 (flag resistance). A violation there would create room for a rally equivalent to the length of the uptick seen before the formation of the flag.

Thus, upon breakout, the digital asset would begin looking for a move at least to $3. MATIC hit a record high of $2.70 last week before crashing to $0.74 on Sunday.

Should the flag resolve to the downside, the attention would shift to the hourly chart 200-candle SMA (simple moving average) at $1.70.

MATIC faces the risk of a deeper pullback as the hourly chart MACD histogram is flashing negative values, indicating that immediate momentum is to the downside. The hourly chart RSI (relative strength index) has dipped into a bearish territory below 50.

That said, the overall bias remains constructive, as the bullish higher low of $0.74 (May 23 low) remains intact.

Daily chart

In the last update published on Tuesday, it was noted that MATIC's quick recovery from $0.74 has strengthened the bullish setup. So far, that perspective remains valid.

Further, the 5- and 10-day SMAs have produced a fresh bullish cross, and the MACD histogram has crossed into the positive territory.

Thus, dips are likely to be short-lived and could end up fueling a move higher to record highs.

This is a guest post. Investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and investors should carefully conduct all research and diligence before making trades.

The Street Crypto

The Street Crypto

The Street Crypto delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis on cryptocurrency.

