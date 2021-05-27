Cancel
Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Physical in return

 22 days ago

Goodrow (upper body) posted a team-leading five hits and added three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6. Goodrow had missed the last six games with the injury, but he was a physical force in his return. He had an assist in four straight games prior to his absence. The 28-year-old posted 20 points, 111 hits and 52 PIM in 55 regular-season contests, and he should be able to make an impact from a third-line role in the playoffs.

Barclay Goodrow
