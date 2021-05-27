Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Physical in return

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the second team to advance to the third round, after dispatching the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in Game 5 of their Central Division series last night. I was writing an article about what the Lightning have that the Leafs don’t but it turned into its own feature that will come out soon. Back to the Lightning, after getting swept in shocking fashion by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Lightning have won six straight playoff series and might face the New York Islanders for the second time in the Conference Finals. Sadly, Dallas won’t be able to make it a repeat of last year.