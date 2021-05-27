Padres' Mark Melancon: Grabs 17th save

Padres manager Jayce Tingler opened his daily pre-game media session Friday by discussing the decision not to activate center fielder Trent Grisham from the injured list. “I don’t know if it is pain, but Trent can definitely feel a little bit of that bruise on his heel when he is running,” said Tingler. “We’ve been pretty dedicated to getting that to 100 percent. So we’ll see where we’re at. It will be day-to-day. He’s gone full speed. More than anything, he feels it when he is slowing down from hitting top speed. Depending how quick they can get that feeling out of there will determine the next step. We’ll have to wait and see.”