Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Mark Melancon: Grabs 17th save

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Melancon allowed one hit and struck out one across one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Brewers. Melancon was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning. With a runner starting on second, he surrendered a leadoff single. However, he went on to retire the next three batters he faced to record his league-leading 17th save of the campaign. Though he doesn't possess the typical velocity and strikeout upside of an elite closer, Melancon has maintained an exceptional 0.81 ERA and has yet to blow a save opportunity this season.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Melancon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Brewers#Strikeout#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAdailymagazine.news

Mets vs. Padres Highlights

The Mets beat the Padres 4-0 on Saturday night in San Diego, as ace Jacob deGrom allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters in seven innings. The Mets were shut out by the Padres in San Diego on Friday night. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-05 06:01:48Z. Condensed Game: Manny Machado belted...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Sam McWilliams: Claimed by Padres

McWilliams was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Saturday. McWilliams was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday after he posted a 10.80 ERA and 2.22 WHIP in 8.1 innings across seven relief appearances for Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season. He'll likely report to Triple-A El Paso going forward, while right-hander Taylor Williams (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on Grisham delay, Nola, home winning streak, Melancon

Padres manager Jayce Tingler opened his daily pre-game media session Friday by discussing the decision not to activate center fielder Trent Grisham from the injured list. “I don’t know if it is pain, but Trent can definitely feel a little bit of that bruise on his heel when he is running,” said Tingler. “We’ve been pretty dedicated to getting that to 100 percent. So we’ll see where we’re at. It will be day-to-day. He’s gone full speed. More than anything, he feels it when he is slowing down from hitting top speed. Depending how quick they can get that feeling out of there will determine the next step. We’ll have to wait and see.”
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on Lamet and Davies; Machado, Melancon and Pham

Dinelson Lamet looks to extend himself Tuesday night Cubs and former teammate Zach Davies. Padres manager Jayce Tingler discussed Lamet and facing Davies in his pre-game media session Tuesday:. “On each start so far, Lamet’s been a little bit stronger,” said Tingler. “He maintained all his stuff for all his...
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Caratini, Hosmer HR in 9th, Padres seesaw past Reds 6-4

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run, game-ending homer two batters after Eric Hosmer hit a tying, two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Cincinnati Reds in a 6-4 thriller Thursday night before the first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019. Fernando Tatis...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Hosmer sitting for Padres Wednesday afternoon

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Hosmer started the past four games and went 2-for-13 in that span. Jurickson Profar will start on first base Wednesday while Wil Myers enters the lineup in right field and hits cleanup. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been bumped up to hit second.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

The Braves never seriously offered Mark Melancon, and it’s killed them

It’s funny how narratives mysteriously come to fruition through words taken out of context and accepted by many as fact. One of the most significant ones surrounding the Braves this past offseason was that Mark Melancon had no real interest in returning to Atlanta because he wanted to play for a contender — as if the Braves weren’t considered contenders this offseason after finishing just one run shy of the World Series — and was aching to move back out west.
MLBsunny95.com

Padres 6, Reds 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run, game-ending homer two batters after Eric Hosmer hit a tying, two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Reds in a 6-4 thriller before the first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019. The Reds had won six in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Hosmer back on first Thursday for Padres

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer will bat sixth and replace Jurickson Profar on first base after being held out of Wednesday's lineup. He is 16-for-52 (.308) with a .851 OPS against southpaws this season.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK OFF WILD OPENING DAY

June 17, 2021 (San Diego) - Imagine getting swept by the last place team in your division. Can’t relate! Well, maybe we can. But the Padres were back home now in a full capacity Petco Park taking on the Reds for the weekend. Wade Miley started game one of the four game series tonight against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

The Padres are scuffling

Coming into the season, if the Padres weren’t the second-best team in the majors, they were the best. After a strong showing in 2020, San Diego added Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell to a rotation that already had Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack, and Adrian Morejón. A position player corps that ranked second in fWAR was bolstered by the return of Jurickson Profar and the signing of KBO phenom Ha-seong Kim. The only thing San Diego didn’t do was radically realign the division so they didn’t have to compete against the only other team that could take them down.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nearing return

Mondesi (hamstring) is running well and almost ready to be activated from the injured list, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Mondesi is "very close," according to manager Mike Matheny. The Royals' skipper added that Monday was the first day Mondesi ran without favoring his left hamstring, which he strained May 31. It's unclear exactly when the 25-year-old will be activated, but Matheny's update suggests it will be within the next few days.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick in Diamondbacks' Tuesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Giants starter Zack Littell. Our models project Reddick for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Houston, TXDallas News

Rangers squander another quality start from Kyle Gibson; Astros’ Jose Altuve hits walk-off grand slam

HOUSTON — On the first night of the post-Spider Tack Era, there was nothing different about Kyle Gibson. The Rangers ace — and, yes, we’re using that term — threw his array of sinkers, changeups and not especially spinn-y breaking balls. He was dominant with it again. He ended up allowing Houston a run in six innings and leaving his with 11th quality start of the year and line for a win.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Miguel Cabrera, Tigers hand Royals fifth straight loss

Miguel Cabrera had his second straight multi-hit game -- with a double, a run scored and an RBI -- as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Royals 4-3 on Tuesday night in Kansas City. The Royals lost their fifth straight and 10th in their last 11 games. They have not led...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: On bench Tuesday

Mazara is not starting Tuesday's game against the Royals. Mazara has just 11 plate appearances against lefty pitchers this year, and he predictably takes a seat as the Tigers face Mike Minor. Robbie Grossman will play right field Tuesday, with Eric Haase filling in as the left fielder.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta falls five outs short of no-hitter on 25th birthday

Major League Baseball came close to tying the single-season record for no-hitters just two months into 2021. Friday night at American Family Field, Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta fell five outs short of a no-hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It would've been the seventh no-hitter of the year, not including Madison Bumgarner's unofficial seven-inning no-no.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Dallas Keuchel enjoying the ride with White Sox

Dallas Keuchel is glad he came. The 33-year-old former Cy Young and World Series winner in the second year of his three-year deal with the White Sox is enjoying pitching for a winner and being part of a staff he says is the best he has been a part of.