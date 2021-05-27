Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Nick Neidert: Solid across four innings

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Neidert allowed a run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision. Neidert showed some improvement in his first majors start since a demotion to Triple-A Jacksonville in April. The 24-year-old got into trouble in the third inning and issued a bases-loaded walk for the only run on his line. The right-hander has a 5.63 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB in 16 innings across four starts this year. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club as a starter or in a multi-inning relief role.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Triple A Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Garner, IAGlobe Gazette

Cardinals blow out Vikings in four innings

It took roughly 90 minutes for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team to make a statement Tuesday night. And what a statement it was. The Cardinals erupted for 14 hits and eight of the nine batters in the lineup crossed home plate once in their 17-0, four inning thrashing of Northwood-Kensett on the road in Northwood.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Set to Host Miami Marlins in Four-Game Series

This weekend at PNC Park the Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Miami Marlins in a four-game series as the Bucs look to get back on track. Following a strong 12-11 start to the season the Pittsburgh Pirates have hit one hell of a rough patch. After being swept in two-game series by the Kansas City Royals earlier this week the Pirates are now 8-23 in their last 31 games played.
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

PIRATES POUND MARLINS IN SECOND GAME OF FOUR GAME SERIES

The Pittsburgh Pirates offense came alive for a season-high nine runs as they beat the Marlins 9-2 yesterday, but the Pirates also ran into some trouble with one of their pitchers. After Ke’Bryan Hayes posted two runs for the Bucs on a two-run homer in the first, starter Mitch Keller...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Series preview: Marte, Marlins head to PNC for four-game set

Radio: KDKA-AM Marlins SB Nation Site: Fish Stripes. Starling Marte makes his return to Pittsburgh this weekend as the visiting Marlins come into town for a four-game set. Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:. Projected Starters. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST. Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs....
MLBFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Hernandez injured in return as Marlins drop eighth-inning lead in 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
MLBMiami Herald

Miami Marlins’ Elieser Hernandez looks solid in return only to get hurt again in loss

Elieser Hernandez, making his first MLB start in two months after an extended stint on the injured list, was pitching one of the best games of his young MLB career. It ended as he scored what at the time was the go-ahead run for the Miami Marlins in the top of the sixth inning in an eventual 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park to open a three-game series. The Pirates’ Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, three-run double in the eighth against Marlins reliever Dylan Floro to give Pittsburgh its first lead of the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Walk It Off in the 12th Inning, Beat Marlins 8-7

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 05: Jacob Stallings #58 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is doused with water by Wilmer Difo #15 following a walk off single in the thirteenth inning to give the Pirates a 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins i at PNC Park on June 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Wicklander steadies pitching staff with 5 solid innings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas starter Patrick Wicklander pitched only five innings Saturday, but he stabilized the Razorbacks' pitching staff after a shaky start to the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. Wicklander allowed 1 run and 2 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7 during Arkansas' 5-1 victory over Nebraska. One day after the...
Baseballwallawallasweets.com

Four Run Eighth Inning Propels Sweets to 2-0

The eighth inning was kind to the Sweets once again on Saturday, as Walla Walla picked up a 5-4 victory against the Cowlitz Black Bears. Like Friday, game two of the series started as a pitcher’s duel. Cowlitz snuck one unearned run across in the bottom of the first, but that was all they could muster up against Sweets’ starter Brandon Llewellyn. The right-hander from Pepperdine delivered four innings and struck out seven batters.
BaseballAugusta Free Press

Big innings, solid pitching push Altoona past Flying Squirrels, 11-1

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A barrage of scoring led the Altoona Curve to an 11-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Saturday night at The Diamond. The Curve (18-10) scored in five consecutive innings, including four innings with multiple runs. The Flying Squirrels (16-13) allowed the...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts four innings in no-decision

Velasquez allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision. Velasquez was roughed up in his last start and gave up six runs in three innings, but he was slightly more effective in Sunday's outing. However, he was forced to settle for a no-decision in his four-inning appearance. The right-hander has now posted a 4.33 ERA and 52:26 K:BB in 43.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Yankees on Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Records four hits

Aguilar went 4-for-6 with a a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run in Saturday's loss to the Pirates. Aguilar recorded four hits for the first time this season, but the multi-hit outings haven't been a rarity for the slugging first baseman -- he has already had 12 games with two or more knocks. He also blasted his 11th long ball of the campaign and is one away from tying what he accomplished in the 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Marte’s four hits lead Marlins past Rockies 11-4

MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte had four hits, including a homer and double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Thursday night. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep for the Marlins, who had 16 hits. “The guys were swinging the bats pretty good all night,”...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Only lasts four innings

Gonzales (1-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while fanning two across four innings. Gonzales didn't have his best stuff Tuesday and this outing was a clear step in the wrong direction, as he was coming off four straight appearances in which he allowed two or fewer runs. The left-hander owns a 5.45 ERA across 36.1 innings on the season and is scheduled to take the mound during next week's series at home against the Twins.
MLBPosted by
790 The Ticket

The Marlins and Marte

The Marlins have decisions to make as far as players are concerned. Joe Frisaro tries to sorit it all out and let you know what is happening with the team.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Recalled by Marlins

Garrett was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Jacksonville. The southpaw fills the roster spot of Daniel Castano (shoulder), whom the Marlins placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and figures to start Wednesday's game in Castano's stead. Having helf opponents scoreless in two of his last three minor-league starts, Garrett appears to be a capable fill-in for the Marlins' rotation.