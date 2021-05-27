Marlins' Nick Neidert: Solid across four innings
Neidert allowed a run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision. Neidert showed some improvement in his first majors start since a demotion to Triple-A Jacksonville in April. The 24-year-old got into trouble in the third inning and issued a bases-loaded walk for the only run on his line. The right-hander has a 5.63 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB in 16 innings across four starts this year. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club as a starter or in a multi-inning relief role.www.cbssports.com