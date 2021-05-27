Marlins' Nick Neidert: Solid across four innings

Velasquez allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision. Velasquez was roughed up in his last start and gave up six runs in three innings, but he was slightly more effective in Sunday's outing. However, he was forced to settle for a no-decision in his four-inning appearance. The right-hander has now posted a 4.33 ERA and 52:26 K:BB in 43.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Yankees on Sunday.