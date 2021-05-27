Cancel
NBA

Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 15 with four triples

 22 days ago

Bullock accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks. The 30-year-old rebounded from Game 1's six-point dud to score the second-most points on the team behind Derrick Rose's 26 points. Bullock also got back on track from behind the arc, sinking 4-of-7 three-pointers after missing all five of his attempts Sunday. The eighth-year forward will look to build on his bounce-back performance in Game 3 on Friday.

Reggie Bullock
Derrick Rose
#Knicks#Hawks#Triples#Game 1
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Young Scores 36 Points, Hawks Finish off Knicks in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in Game 5. Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday. Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game.
NBAboxden.com

Knicks are the winners of the Porzingis trade

Not paying a*sets isn't how you "win" a trade... Were the a*sets worth what you gave up for them... In the Mavs case, yes. Yet another Knicks draft pick(s) that couldn't even get signed to a contract extension... How does your team pay 35 mil yearly to Porzingis 😂😂😂😂. soso24...
NBAwirenewsfax.com

Knicks Interested at Damian Lillard

Lillard has ties with Knicks helper Johnnie Bryant. Following an ignominious ending to the season, Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar point guard Damian Lillard is currently creating interest around the globe. According to Berman, the Knicks have a great deal to cope to Portland if they want to. The secret to...
NBANews 12

Knicks eliminated by Hawks

Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in Game 5. Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday. Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game.
NBAPosted by
104.5 The Team

A Knicks Squirmish for a Star this Offseason

Despite an early exit you can’t look back at the Knicks’ first season under head coach Tom Thibodeau, as nothing but a success story. Preseason predictions had New York winning in the neighborhood of 20 games, and instead they won 41 games and made the playoffs for the first time in seven years. They still have lots of work to do, and they desperately need more scoring especially from a shooting guard who can knock down three point shots, much like Atlanta added this past offseason. What they really need is a Super Star player, and this year’s success along with the coaching of Thibs, makes the Knicks an attractive landing spot. In the above segment, Eric Hannmann and I discuss the possibilities of certain players making their way to Knicks this offseason including Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul.
NBAboxden.com

Wall to the Kentucky Knicks?

The Knicks start Elfrid fu*king Payton at PG and yall in this thread hating on John Wall.. You're clearly trolling. We have the current coach of the year. I'd rather overpay for Lowry or Chris Paul then touch John walls contract. olx9o said. Knicks just got a new head coach...that...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Julius Randle Named to All-NBA Second Team

The accolades for Julius Randle’s 2020–21 season now include a selection to the All-NBA Second Team, New York’s first recipient in eight years. New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, where he joins Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Bogdanovic and Huerter should bounce back in Game 6

Atlanta Hawks fans were flying high following their surprising come-from-behind victory in which they overcame a 26-point deficit. The win gave them a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It also puts them just one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2015. It’s a surprising turn of events in the 1-5 matchup.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Reacting to 3 proposed trades with Minnesota Timberwolves

NY Knicks (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) So everyone’s tryna trade with the NY Knicks now, huh?. This isn’t your typical Knicks of old…they’re out of the getting fleeced in every trade they do business. My colleague Dylan Jackson over at Dunking with Wolves, a sister site of Daily Knicks...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kidd, Knicks, Lillard, Lakers, Griffin

There’s been a lot of rumors about the Blazers’ head coaching gig, though one thing is clear: Jason Kidd is Damian Lillard‘s top choice. The superstar came right out and said that he wants the Lakers assistant to get the job. With that kind of endorsement, it begs the question:...
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul to opt out of contract; three potential landing spots

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are looking to close out the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their first round NBA Playoff series Thursday evening. Fresh off a tremendous initial regular season with the Suns after being acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 36-year-old Paul has reinvented himself as a veteran leader and someone who still has a lot left in the tank. In fact, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 2020-21. The 11-time All-Star also shot 50% from the field, including a 40% mark from three-point range.
NBABleacher Report

Clippers' Reggie Jackson Praises Kawhi Leonard: 'Baddest Man on the Planet'

Kawhi Leonard proved yet again he was built for Game 7's, adding another incredible performance to his still-growing legacy. With 28 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in a 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the small forward ensured the Clippers would advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. In the process, he also left his teammates in awe.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Impressive as starter

Jackson posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks. Jackson was in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and continues to deliver great results as the starting point guard, as he has scored at least 15 points in five straight games while draining at least three treys in each one of those contests. He's averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the series while shooting 39.6 percent from deep.