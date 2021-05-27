Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion; McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARVEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and very heavy rain are still likely with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas.