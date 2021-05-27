Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ROOKS COUNTY At 1029 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Stockton to near Zurich, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. In addition, golf ball size hail was reported by spotters in Damar at 1015 PM CDT. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zurich and Webster State Park. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH