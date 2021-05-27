Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vigo Park, or 17 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH