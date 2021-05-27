Bluegrass jam, Frida Kahlo and Charlotte’s Web: things to do in Garland this weekend

With the rollout of the vaccine continuing and temperatures rising, event offerings around Garland have increased. Here are five things to do in Garland this weekend. What: The Company of Rowlett Performers is presenting a production of Charlotte’s Web this weekend at the Plaza Theatre, put on by local performers. Charlotte’s Web tells the story of a friendship between Wilbur, a young pig, and Fern, a girl who can understand what animals say to each other.