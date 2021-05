A few months ago, Mario Golf: Super Rush was announced for the Nintendo Switch. Things have been kind of quite for news of that game, but today we got an in-depth look at what it has to offer. This trailer shows off the methods of play from the unique capabilities of the Switch, the different game modes, and how it differs from previous Mario Golf games. You will be able to use the motion controls to swing your Joy Con or use the classic button controls to determine the strength of your swing.