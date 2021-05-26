REVIEW: ‘Heroes Reborn,’ Issue #4
Heroes Reborn #4 is published by Marvel Comics. This issue turns the focus on the Squadron Supreme’s cosmic guardian Doctor Spectrum, with two tales that connect to each other and reveal a pair of shocking truths about this new universe. “The Most Hated Man In The Heavens” is written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by James Stokoe (Superman: Red and Blue) and focuses on Spectrum’s battle with the bounty hunter Rocket Raccoon. “Born In The Stars” is written by Aaron, penciled by Ed McGuinness, inked by Mark Morales, and colored by Matt Wilson. The entire issue is lettered by VC’s Cory Petit.butwhythopodcast.com