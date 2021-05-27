Westmoreland County family loses roof over their heads due to storm

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Channel 11 has seen downed trees and wires, but this takes the cake. A roof blew off a man’s home.

He walked us through the frightening moments when he and his family saw a part of their house fly by.

Strong winds and rain rocked the Hempfield Township Neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Scott Henry said he and his girlfriend barely had a chance to react.

“It sounded like a train. It went from nothing, then got real loud real fast, like it was right there,” he said.

Henry told Channel 11 that his troubles are far from over because now he has to find somewhere else to live.

“If another storm comes down, who knows, it’s not safe to be in there for now. We got lucky. There is no inside damage,” he said.