Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County family loses roof over their heads due to storm

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogDyV_0aCjDJ0y00

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Channel 11 has seen downed trees and wires, but this takes the cake. A roof blew off a man’s home.

He walked us through the frightening moments when he and his family saw a part of their house fly by.

Strong winds and rain rocked the Hempfield Township Neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Scott Henry said he and his girlfriend barely had a chance to react.

“It sounded like a train. It went from nothing, then got real loud real fast, like it was right there,” he said.

Henry told Channel 11 that his troubles are far from over because now he has to find somewhere else to live.

“If another storm comes down, who knows, it’s not safe to be in there for now. We got lucky. There is no inside damage,” he said.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Home, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Greensburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Eden, NCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

EDEN, N.C. — (AP) — Three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating down a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam, authorities said Thursday. Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters that a group of nine people tubing on the...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh marking Juneteenth with weekend celebrations

PITTSBURGH — A major Juneteenth celebration is underway, in honor of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Officials say it’s a much deserved moment highlighting diversity and progress locally and across the state. Pittsburgh community leaders came together in May to announce a number of plans and...