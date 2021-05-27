Cancel
Tulsa massacre: The search for victims, 100 years on

Decades after white mobs razed an affluent black neighbourhood the search for bodies goes on.

Springfield, OHDayton Daily News

Archdeacon: Springfield family knows pain of Tulsa massacre

She was told their house was on fire and white people were coming to hurt them. Darnell Carter – the longtime Springfield attorney and assistant football coach at Springfield High School – said that’s how his Aunt Helen described the day she, as well as Darnell’s mom and a third sister along with their mother were caught in the worst single incident of racial violence in American history.
Tulsa, OKFAIR

Joseph Torres on Media & Tulsa Massacre

This week on CounterSpin: The word is a number of proposed documentaries about the 1921 murderous assault on Tulsa, Oklahoma’s, prosperous Black community, and how the story was not just little-known but actively erased, were meeting general disinterest. Then the TV show Watchmen, adapted from Alan Moore’s graphic novel, proved that—not to put too fine a point on it—white people could handle hearing the history. A false accusation against a young Black man led to a lynch mob and the descent of hundreds of “deputized” white people on the part of town known as Black Wall Street. The assault left this area, which represented the success and the hopes of Tulsa’s Black community, a blasted ruin, with hundreds dead and hundreds more wounded and scattered.
