Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

"Pretty much all of ’em have been James Bond at one point or another." BritBox UK has debuted an official trailer for the documentary called Hollywood Bulldogs, telling the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 80s. The full title is Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman, from director Jon Spira. They created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien films and pretty much everything since. These guys are badass! They crashed cars, jumped from burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked and punched their way into cinema history. This is the first feature documentary to unite this legendary community in telling their story and as you will see, there's life in the old dogs yet. I just loveee seeing a whole doc film about stuntmen / stuntwomen, more of this please. And one day they'll be in the Oscars, too. Featuring narration by Ray Winstone. Check it out.