Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes Back to the Future

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s the pitch: The world is ending. But... it’s ending in the future. And the future hasn’t happened yet. (At least in the past.) So the people from the future come back to the past to recruit more soldiers to fight in the future war. Do you go?. If you’re...

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future War#Back To The Future#The Tomorrow War#Paramount#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Almost Gives Away ‘The Tomorrow War’ Secrets in Set Tour Video

Chris Pratt stars in a hilarious new video showing the set for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War. In the clip, Pratt shows off the part of the set that is mostly comprised of green screens and a giant fan. Pratt then meets up with co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who he tries to convince they should give away all the secrets of the movie. Finally, the clip shows a practical set made to look like a futuristic Miami, before he rolls away on a scooter with Sam Richardson.
Video Gamessideshow.com

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Goes Solo, a How To Train Your Dragon 3 Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Electronic Arts has revealed new content for its upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II event inspired by the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Players will be able to battle as young Han Solo or fly Lando’s Millenium Falcon in new battle modes that take place in some of the film’s new locations, like Kessel. The Solo event for Star Wars Battlefront goes live on June 12th.
Moviesthemoviebox.net

The Tomorrow War — Official Final Trailer

The official final trailer has been released for "The Tomorrow War," the new epic alien-invasion thriller for Amazon, starring Chris Pratt. The film is a high-concept science-fiction action film in which Pratt stars as an ordinary high school teacher and family man who becomes a recruited soldier for a futuristic war against monstrous aliens.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deepfake Adds Chris Pratt to the Game

In case you missed it, it was announced this past weekend that Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal will release Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game that is exactly what it says on the tin, later this year, and it features new versions of iconic characters Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, among others. Notably, these are characters that have absolutely benefited from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so it should not be surprising that someone has already made a deepfake video that inserts Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movies, into the video game.
MoviesFirst Showing

Final Trailer for Sci-Fi 'The Tomorrow War' Debuting on Prime Video

"They're everywhere." "You're food, and they're hungry." Lock & load boys, it's time to fight some aliens! Amazon has released one final official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. The first full trailer launched just a few weeks ago. A teacher is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble action extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. This is probably the best trailer for this, with tons of action and finally a look at the alien creatures. But I'm still not that excited for it. Anyone? Who wants to join the fight?
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

It’s Back to the Future Time in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.07 Promo

It’s Back to the Future Time in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.07 Promo. The CW just debuted a brand new promo from the upcoming seventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6. The next installment will feature the Legends’ attempt to save their captain, Sara, who is still missing since the premiere episode of the current season. This time, Behrad and the others will travel in time back to White Canary’s kidnapping, during the events of last season’s finale. Their choice might alter their reality, causing unforeseeable changes, as the Back to the Future: Part II references seem to imply.
Family RelationshipsDaily Iberian

Chris Pratt: Each child is unique and special

Chris Pratt thinks each child is "unique and special". The 41-year-old actor - who has Jack, eight, with his ex-wife Anna Faris and 10-month-old Lyla with Katherine Schwarzenegger - has revealed how becoming a dad for the second time has changed his perceptions of parenthood. He explained to 'Daily Pop':...
Moviesasumetech.com

Chris Pratt Is Giving The World A Second Chance But Not As An Avenger!

Amazon Prime Video today released the final trailer for the highly anticipated, The Tomorrow War which will premiere exclusively on July 02, 2021. The film will be available in English as well as in 3 dubbed languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. In The Tomorrow War , the world...
Moviesicecreamconvos.com

Amazon Studios Releases ‘The Tomorrow War’ Final Trailer

Amazon Studios has released the final trailer for their forthcoming action-sci-fi-adventure, The Tomorrow War. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.