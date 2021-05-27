‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes Back to the Future

"They're everywhere." "You're food, and they're hungry." Lock & load boys, it's time to fight some aliens! Amazon has released one final official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. The first full trailer launched just a few weeks ago. A teacher is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble action extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. This is probably the best trailer for this, with tons of action and finally a look at the alien creatures. But I'm still not that excited for it. Anyone? Who wants to join the fight?