Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

COVID-19: US President Joe Biden calls for deeper probe into origins of virus – and ‘specific questions’ to be asked of China | World News

By administration
newsatw.com
 8 days ago

US President Joe Biden has asked intelligence officers to “redouble” their efforts to find out the true origin of the COVID-19 outbreak. An international team of World Health Organisation scientists, working with experts in China, had been researching how the pandemic began, and as part of its work, visited the province of Wuhan where the first cases were reported.

newsatw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World News#Covid 19#Mr Biden#Chinese Scientists#Chinese Officials#World Health Organisation#Origins#President Joe Biden#Questions#Intelligence Officers#Sufficient Information#Animals#International Team#Us#Wuhan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Paul Krugman: The radical modesty of Joe Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Blames Trouble Passing Voting Rights on 2 Dems 'Who Vote More' With GOP

President Joe Biden has blamed two Democratic Senators who "vote more with" Republicans for Democrats' difficulties in passing voting rights legislation through Congress. Biden said that the "sacred right" to vote is currently "under assault with incredible intensity" during his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday. The president described ongoing Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting bills at the state level as "simply un-American." He vowed that June would be "a month of action" for Democrats to preserve and expand voting rights, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to lead the charge.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China refusal to support WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China's refusal to support the World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to accelerate the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the release of President Biden's statement revealing that officials are coalescing around "two likely scenarios" that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News has learned.