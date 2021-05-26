COVID-19: US President Joe Biden calls for deeper probe into origins of virus – and ‘specific questions’ to be asked of China | World News
US President Joe Biden has asked intelligence officers to “redouble” their efforts to find out the true origin of the COVID-19 outbreak. An international team of World Health Organisation scientists, working with experts in China, had been researching how the pandemic began, and as part of its work, visited the province of Wuhan where the first cases were reported.newsatw.com