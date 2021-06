Low-income Americans who earn too little to have filed a 2020 or 2019 tax return are still eligible to receive monthly child tax credit payments, which begin in just over three weeks. Parents who qualify can use the IRS nonfilers tool to enroll for the upcoming monthly payments. The nonfilers portal is one of the new tools from the IRS for parents to manage their payment; two other tools help parents see if they're eligible for the money and opt-out of the monthly payments if they'd rather receive on lump sum next year.