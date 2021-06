The last year has been a whirlwind for the fighting game community. EVO is the biggest event in their yearly calendar, but EVO 2020 was canceled among a host of challenges. Trying to hold an in person tournament featuring thousands of competitors from all over the world was always going to be impossible during a global pandemic. Initially though EVO 2020 announced a shift to an online format which could have been possible. Even that was put on ice however after allegations of abuse against a minor were made against founder Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar. After major sponsors pulled out, the decision was made to cancel that year’s tournament.