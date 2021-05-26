Hendon man charged after long weekend traffic stop in Archerwill

On Monday, May 31st, 2021 a Cumberland Police Officer was on Patrol in the area of Queen Street and Virginia Avenue when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was contacted and made aware for the reason of the stop. A Cumberland K-9 assisted with the stop and based on the alert of the K-9 for the presence of CDS, a search was conducted. A passenger; identified as Robert Kyle Miller was found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and uncapped hypodermic syringes. He was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia administering equipment. Miller was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured bond of $2,500 pending trial.