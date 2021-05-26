Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Hendon man charged after long weekend traffic stop in Archerwill

By Mat Barrett
northeastnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwater RCMP have charged a Hendon man after a traffic stop in Archerwill on Friday. RCMP pulled over a vehicles at the junction of Highways 35 and 249 in Archerwill and it was determined that the driver had outstanding warrants. A vehicle search turned up 61 grams of cocaine, 72...

northeastnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Weekend#Heroin#Traffic Stop#Cocaine#Search Warrants#Man#Methamphetamine#Highways#Vehicles#Outstanding Warrants#Faces#Archerwill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Drug charge follows traffic stop

A 39-year-old man was found with a quantity of synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop shortly after midnight on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Police said Clayton J. Martin, of Rome, was pulled over on Erie Boulevard East at about 12:22 a.m. Friday and was found to be driving on a revoked license. Police said multiple hypodermic instruments were found in the vehicle, along with a quantity of synthetic marijuana.
Law Enforcementstjohnsource.com

Missing Plate Leads to Traffic Stop Which Leads to Firearm Charge

A car missing its rear license plate prompted a police traffic stop on Friday, which in turn resulted in an arrest on a firearms violation charge, the V.I. Police Department reported. According to police, at 4:24 p.m., May 21, officers of the VIPD Special Operations Bureau arrested 33-year-old Jaime St....
Onamia, MNhometownsource.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Onamia man

Miles Jerome Nickaboine, 34, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of felony possession of heroin and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation. According to the criminal complaint, on May 13, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol...
Buxton, NCislandfreepress.org

Traffic stop in Buxton leads to arrest for multiple drug-related charges

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 10:53 p.m., a Deputy in the C District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 49252 Hwy. 12 Buxton, NC. During the stop, the Deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle an amount of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone. Marijuana, THC Oil, and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. Michael Raymond Zielinski, M/30, of the 100 Block of Charlescrest, Buffalo, NY was arrested and charged with (F) Possession of Methamphetamine and (M) Possession of Marijuana. Zielinski was released on a $10,000 secured bond. Another person in the vehicle, who is a juvenile, will be charged by juvenile petition for (M) Possession of Hydrocodone, (M) Possession of Marijuana, and (M) Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
Bibb County, GA41nbc.com

2 face multiple drug, gun charges after Thursday traffic stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office News Release says a sheriff’s office Special Response Team (S.R.T.) was patrolling Bloomfield Road around 3:30 when they pulled a vehicle over for a seat belt violation.
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Possession Charges

On Monday, May 31st, 2021 a Cumberland Police Officer was on Patrol in the area of Queen Street and Virginia Avenue when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was contacted and made aware for the reason of the stop. A Cumberland K-9 assisted with the stop and based on the alert of the K-9 for the presence of CDS, a search was conducted. A passenger; identified as Robert Kyle Miller was found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and uncapped hypodermic syringes. He was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia administering equipment. Miller was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured bond of $2,500 pending trial.
Yolo, CADaily Democrat

Man arrested after traffic stop near Yolo

A Sacramento man was arrested over the weekend after a vehicle stop revealed drugs and a firearm. Larry Purdy was pulled over by a Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputy on Saturday on County Road 18 near I-5, according to a Facebook post from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department. When the deputy...
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested for Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop

A 31-year old Lyons man was arrested Friday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, it was confirmed Samuel Luyando had been driving on a suspended license. While attempting to take him into custody, sheriff’s deputies say Luyando refused to exit the car and then began to physically resist deputies. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a number of traffic violations.
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Police warn of drugs in candy after traffic stop

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is warning parents and members of the public to be aware of controlled substances being disguised as everyday candy. Police said common look-alike candies containing drugs may include, but aren’t limited to gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy rings, bite-sized candy bars and lip balms. These items often coming in look-alike packaging as well.
Rome, GAsky21.com

Two Arrested on Drug/Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop in Rome

A traffic stop on South Broad Street led to the arrest of two men, Cameron Haywood, 24 of Rome, and Dywann Dwight Haywood, 25 of Adairsville, on drug and weapon charges. Reports stated that officers stopped the men for allegedly driving with no tag light and displaying a license plate.
Russell Springs, KYlakercountry.com

RSPD arrests three in traffic stop over the weekend

Russell Springs Police arrested three individuals Friday evening. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, Officer Hayden Phillips initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup near Aaron Dr. and Hwy 80 for traffic violations. Consent to search the vehicle was granted. Bryson McFall, age 29 of Jamestown,...
Mount Vernon, ILwmix94.com

Mt. Vernon man arrested with large quantity of meth after traffic stop

MT. VERNON, IL — A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man is facing a Class X felony charge of distributing between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine following his arrest Tuesday morning. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Michael Wade was arrested Tuesday morning when an officer conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
Storm Lake, IA1380kcim.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Storm Lake Man In Jail On Multiple Drug Charges

A Storm Lake man remains in custody on a more than $20,000 bond following his arrest Tuesday on multiple drug charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers conducted a routine traffic stop at approximately 11 a.m. in the 500 block of W. 8th Street. The department’s K-9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics and the driver, identified as 31-year-old Joel Angelo Rivera, was arrested without incident after authorities located marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine in the car along with drug paraphernalia. Rivera was booked into the Buena Vista County jail and charged with three counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. As of Wednesday morning, Rivera remained in custody on a $20,300 bond.
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Traffic stop yields felony charge

On Thursday, Detective Batchelor and PACE Officer Roberts with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Hamilton and Fifth streets. They encountered two subjects, Johnathan Green, 30, the driver, and Racquez Sledge, 29, the passenger, both of Roanoke Rapids. A probable...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland man arrested in South End traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Monday for an alleged equipment violation led to the arrest of the driver after heroin and drug administration equipment were found in his vehicle, Cumberland Police said. Robert Kyle Miller, 49, Cumberland, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of controlled dangerous substance administering...