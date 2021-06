PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon House voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 278, which will provide a 60-day grace period to Oregonians who cannot pay their rent in July. The rent moratorium due to COVID-19 will end at the end of June for Oregonians, but with the passage of SB 278, if an Oregonian can provide paperwork to their landlord proving they applied for federal housing assistance, the landlord cannot evict them for not paying for an additional 60 days.