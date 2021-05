A number of Met Police officers and civilian staff members are being investigated for looking up details of the investigation into Sarah Everard’s murder, potentially without authorisation.It is claimed dozens accessed records pertaining to Everard’s abduction and murder – for which police constable Wayne Couzens was charged in March – on internal computers but might not have been cleared to do so, which in some cases is a criminal offence. A probe has been launched by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards as a result, in order to judge whether “each access was for a legitimate policing purpose,” according to...