EAGLE — Slowly, they trickled in; the power of a free beer after a Wednesday bike race seems to transcend the receding effects of a global pandemic and rightly so. NHL and NBA playoff games were on the tube as they normally are at the end of May at the Boneyard, the gathering site after Wednesday’s Eagle Classic, the first adult race of the season for the 2021 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series.