Attend – virtually – the 10th annual Legacy Film Festival on Aging (LFFOA) and enjoy more than 12 hours of cinema addressing the problems and pleasures of aging. Many of the films will be followed by a Q&A with the director or an expert in the field. LFFOA, the only international screen event exploring life in the world of aging, will be available online during the week of May 24-31, 2021. This is the first time the Festival will be available online.