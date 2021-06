I thought for a while, but decided I really should make some responses to four letters to the editor that I read in last week’s edition of Southern Maryland News. Teacher raises: People get raises for multiple reasons. Competitive with the market (or they leave). Anyone can run for school board. Anyone can run for commissioner. It seems that the teachers are getting paid what they deserve by the people we elected. They are county employees. If people don’t like how much teachers make, they should elect representatives who won’t pay teachers so much. For me, I know several teachers in my church. They are hanging on to the middle class. As far as I can tell, they are underpaid.