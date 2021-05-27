Two middle schoolers — one in BVSD, the other in Longmont — author award-winning play

A Longmont middle-schooler partnered with a Boulder Valley School District middle-schooler and produced an award-winning play that will be performed next month. Summit Middle School’s Sarah Zhou and Flagstaff Academy Charter School’s Elyse Prestopnik co-wrote a play titled “The New Kids,” for a statewide writing competition and won. The play will be performed June 25 at the House of Cellista, 734 Gay St., in Longmont. All residents are welcomed to the showing and there is no charge. House of Cellista will have a tip jar available for those who would like to donate, and the proceeds will go to the performing artists.