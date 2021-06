The two biggest dream matches WWE can provide right now are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on either John Cena or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reigns vs. Cena has been rumored for this year's SummerSlam in Las Vegas, while Reigns vs. Rock has been talked about either WrestleMania 38 (in Dallas) or 39 (in Los Angeles). Reigns appeared on SportsNation this week and was asked about the possibility of facing either man in the near future. "The Tribal Chief" used the opportunity to send a threat to both men.