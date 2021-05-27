Cancel
NFL

Rodney McLeod Intends to Return Week 1

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 23 days ago

PHILADELPHIA - For years, Rodney McLeod was an NFL ironman.

Through his first five seasons, including his inaugural campaign in Philadelphia in 2016, McLeod played in all 80 games.

By 2017, the Eagles' Super Bowl season, McLeod was forced to bow out of two games but it was still 94 of 96 regular-season contests before the last three seasons resulted in offseason surgeries, torn ACLs in each knee sandwiched by less serious shoulder surgery.

"I felt like I was just blessed and fortunate enough to not experience any of those injuries early on in my career," McLeod said. "Now I've had surgeries the past three seasons and I don't know why.

"But, you know, that's the way that God wanted it to happen. And I think at the end of the day, it's taught me a lot about myself, being able to face these challenges and adversities, and build character, build that mental strength."

McLeod's latest ACL tear happened in December of last year's disappointing 4-11-1 season, making Week 1 of 2021 a shaky proposition but one McLeod intends to hit.

"That is my goal," said the veteran safety, who is set to turn 31 next month. "I want to be available for my team. Not only for a game but for all 17 [games]. That's my motivation. I have all intentions to be there Week 1."

It's the Eagles' plan as well to have one of their team leaders opposite his former college roommate at the University of Virginia, ball-hawking, free-agent signing Anthony Harris, on the back end of Jonathan Gannon's defense.

"Anthony and I played together at Virginia for one year," McLeod told SI.com's Eagle Maven. "I was a senior, he was a freshman. So I was kind of like a big brother to him, in a sense, mentored him.

"And the coaches told me right then and there, once you leave, man, he's gonna be the guy. And he proved that he had a hell of a career at Virginia and once he got his shot in the league, he thrived man."

Both McLeod and Harris are regarded as coverage safeties, perhaps indicating more Cover-2 and Cover-3 looks are in store from Gannon in an effort to help out an undermanned cornerback position.

"I was super excited when [Harris] hit me up right before everybody got the word that he was coming [to Philadelphia]," said McLeod. "And you know, we've been building since he got here. Really just talking ball, talking about how we both will be used and looking forward to this year man and us being able to put our resume out there as a tandem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHiCX_0aCjBdOy00
Rodney McLeod James McKeith/SI.com Eagle Maven graphics coordinator

That kind of optimism wasn't always there for McLeod, especially after the latest ACL tear.

"I did have a moment to myself where I didn't question my football career," McLeod admitted. "But I think I was encouraged by a lot of the text messages and support that I received, on social media, from family, friends, and fans, honestly. And that really reminded me of who I am and my character and what I stand for and who I'm doing it for.

"So quickly, man, I moved on and I just committed myself to this, to the workouts and the rehab process."

McLeod is about five months out from surgery and he'll be right on the precipice of the recommended nine-month rehab period at the start of the season, meaning it's doubtful he will get anything more than mental reps while trying to learn Gannon's defense.

"I'm about five months out, feeling good, and just gonna continue to work," McLeod said. "Just take it one day at a time. ... And the mindset is always just to continue to improve."

McLeod also offered up a bit of a scouting report on Gannon and what to expect from the defense.

"JG, a lot of energy, a lot of passion," McLeod said of his new boss. "And you can tell in his meetings, in how he is on the field, very detail-driven. But man, I think there's gonna be a real big year for us as a defense.

"I'm excited when we can bring to the table especially within his scheme, you know, allowing everybody to utilize their skill sets. I think his defense is crafted for guys to succeed and really lock into what guys do best."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

