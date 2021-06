The Murray County Health Department will now accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines, officials announced this week. The schedule for vaccinations is Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday walkin hours are from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to the public at no cost, it was announced. Pfizer is authorized for adults as well as minors age 12 and up. A parent or guardian must consent for anyone under age 18. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both authorized for adults age 18 and up.