In a match that came down the the wire, Fife managed to hang on and beat Steilacoom to protect their undefeated season! Grados and Kirkpatrick were both defeated in their singles matches by strong Steilacoom players but the Fife double’s teams were able to clinch the win with all of them going to three sets. Groves/Newell enjoyed a victory against their opponent to help make their senior night more memorable. After losing the first set 5-7, Nixon/Copeland battled back to win their match and after getting off to a strong start, Schuler/Sawyer managed to hang on for the win. Nixon/Copeland and Schuler/Sawyer both were undefeated this season!!