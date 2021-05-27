Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Florida is out, and financial woes could bring big changes to a good team

hockeybuzz.com
 30 days ago

The Penguins are out of the playoffs and need cap space and draft picks. And, while Detroit has plenty of both, there aren’t many obvious fits for Ron Hextall to bargain with. Still, if you missed it, pop over and take a look. It’s a busy night as another team was eliminated. The Florida Panthers are out, and things within the organization are precarious (particularly finances). A very good team could end up making big changes due to cash flow problems.

hockeybuzz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Noah Juulsen
Person
Lucas Wallmark
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Lucas Carlsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#Ufa#Rfa#Covid#Duclair#Elc#Wings Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Calgary's Logan Thompson soaking up experience as Golden Knights' third-string goalie

It’s fitting, when you think about it, that Logan Thompson landed in Las Vegas. It was just two-plus years ago that the Calgary-raised backstop bet on himself, deciding that he’d skip out of school after only one season with the Brock University Badgers and try instead to prove his puck-stopping prowess in the minor-pro ranks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL rumors: Surprise team emerges in Jack Eichel trade sweepstakes

Several teams have a strong case to pursue Jack Eichel, but a surprising suitor has surfaced. The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL Draft lottery, but the cloud hanging over them is the Jack Eichel situation. Off-and-on trade rumors seem sure to come to fruition this offseason, as the two sides disagree on the treatment of an injury that cost him a big chunk of this season.
NHLESPN

Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DeBoer: 'No doubt' Marc-Andre Fleury's miscue carried over into OT loss

The Vegas Golden Knights were less than two minutes away from victory in Game 3 on Friday night -- and then goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried playing the puck behind his net. With his team leading 2-1 late in the third period, Fleury collected a Canadiens dump-in behind his own net but accidentally sent the puck into his skates, kicking it to open ice -- and leaving the net wide open for Josh Anderson to stuff in a score-tying goal.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: The Latest Trade Rumors on Jack Eichel

Jan 12, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck chased by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. How real have the rumors gotten when it comes to Jack...
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

NHL Bets for Thursday, June 24

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The New York Islanders forced a Game 7 in their Stanley Cup...
NHLchatsports.com

Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Talks Getting 'Intense' and 'Serious' Around Sabres Star

Trade talk surrounding Buffalo Sabres superstar center Jack Eichel is reportedly starting to heat up. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, negotiations between the Sabres and teams interested in acquiring Eichel are getting "more intense and serious." LeBrun theorized that if the Sabres are going to move Eichel this...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are vehemently denying anything related to rumors that forward Matthew Tkachuk is looking to leave the team. Meanwhile, there is talk the Philadelphia Flyers have eyes on a number of different defensemen. One scribe looks at comparable contracts for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and thinks the deal could come down to term, and the Buffalo Sabres asking price for Jack Eichel is reportedly “crazy.” Finally, was Corey Perry almost not a part of the Montreal Canadiens playoff push?
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Vegas Golden Knights Face Potential Problems at Center

Chanlder Stephenson’s absence from Game Two between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens came as a last-minute surprise to many. Following the game, head coach Pete DeBoer said Stephenson was “day-to-day, upper body” in regards to the injury. DeBoer is not one to reveal a lot when it comes to injuries, so it’s likely we won’t know until game time if Stephenson will play in Game Three. If he doesn’t play, what are the options for the VGK?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals Grades: Craig Anderson 2021 Report Card

Coming up next on our Washington Capitals‘ report cards, we have another veteran in a long list of veterans on the Capitals’ roster: Craig Anderson. Anderson joined the Caps this season after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. The 40-year-old netminder joined Washington on a one-year deal...
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning’s Brayden Point extends playoff goal-scoring streak to 9 games

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead over the Islanders in Game 6 Wednesday night thanks to Brayden Point and his 14th goal of the playoffs. Point has now scored in nine consecutive playoff games, putting him one away from tying Reggie Leach for the NHL record. He’s also one of three centers to score 12-plus goals in two straight postseasons, joining some guys named Gretzky and Lemieux. During the 2020 playoffs, the Lightning forward tallied 14 goals during their Stanley Cup run.
NHLtheScore

Stanley Cup semifinals preview

There's a familiar feel to these Stanley Cup semifinals, as the field features three of the four teams that contested here last season. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will meet in a rematch of last year's conference finals, while the Vegas Golden Knights will instead face the Montreal Canadiens for a chance at the Stanley Cup.
NHLThe Herald

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, 2nd in West Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, 4th in North Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +118, Golden Knights -141; over/under is 5. NHL PLAYOFFS 3RD ROUND: Canadiens lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Leafs have the cap space to address roster holes but not to improve significantly

It’s the annual tradition of being in salary cap hell. We make light of it, largely because all it takes it one trade to seemingly rid yourself of it, or one expansion draft claim (read: Kerfoot) away from a bit more flexibility existing as well. Still, that doesn’t change that the Leafs have about $12.5M available to address four forward positions, one defense position, one goaltender position, and any reserve players they wish to put on their roster this year. That’s 85% of their cap space spent on the lineup so far, and when you consider that the top four defense, starting goaltender, and four of the top six forwards are accounted for in that, it doesn’t look terrible. When you consider that the Leafs could potentially use a course correction, that doesn’t seem like a lot of money to do something significant.
NHLeverythinggp.com

Artturi Lehkonen scores in overtime, Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup final

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are off to their first Stanley Cup final since 1993. Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:39 of overtime as the Canadiens downed the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday to win their third-round series 4-2. The winger took a feed from Phillip Danault off the rush...
NHLmorns.ca

Canadiens’ young guns dominate Golden Knights as Habs win 4-1 in Game 5

The Canadiens are one victory away from reaching the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993. Montreal got goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Staal, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, while Carey Price had 26 saves in a 4-1 triumph on Tuesday over the Golden Knights before more than 18,000 spectators jammed into T-Mobile Arena.
milehighhockey.com

The Avalanche should pass on a Seth Jones trade

Early in the offseason, word broke that 26-year-old defender Seth Jones had already informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that he does not intend to re-sign with them when his contract expires at the end of next season. That report has led to a ton of rumors about Jones being traded...
NHLBleacher Report

Anthony Beauvillier Scores OT Winner as Islanders Force Game 7 vs. Lightning

The New York Islanders refused to go down easy. With an overtime goal from Anthony Beauvillier, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday to force a decisive Game 7. NHL on NBC Sports @NHLonNBCSports. THE ISLANDERS WIN IT IN OVERTIME! #Isles | #StanleyCup https://t.co/OOkT9TdUoN. Anthony Cirelli played a...
NHLPensBurgh

unleash Kapanen on the PK?

The Pens dipped to 13th in 4v5 xGA60 last year after finishing 6th in 19-20 and 7th in 18-19. Of their 18 skaters in the playoff lineup, 9 killed 30+ 4v5 minutes in the regular season. When looking at their expected goals, their performances can be stratified into 3 tiers: great, meh, and bad. Unfortunately for the Pens, it's very little great and a lot of meh and bad.
NHLYardbarker

Get Ready for the Bruce Boudreau as a Maple Leafs Coach Rumors

In a post on Yahoo Sports today, hockey writer Thomas Williams wrote a piece titled “Leafs fans desperately want Bruce Boudreau to replace Dave Hakstol on coaching staff.” I’m not certain how he knows that, but I’ve also heard the rumor that Boudreau has had the Maple Leafs on his radar for more than a year now.