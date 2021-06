MAD Lions secured their first win of the 2021 LEC Summer Split against Fnatic today in an intense 32-minute game. While this League of Legends match was hyped up as the Match of the Week, it didn’t deliver. Fnatic looked beaten down after their offseason changes. Bwipo’s roleswap to jungle doesn’t seem to be working out so far as experienced junglers seem to be tracking his movements and putting a stop to his map plays. Humanoid earned the match’s MVP vote after putting up a clinic performance on Akali, destroying his opponents in teamfights with swift moves and ending up with a 16 KDA at the end of the game.