AP Top U.S. News at 7:43 p.m. EDT

From the Associated Press — The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reached an agreement. The supplemental budget bill would spend all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages approved in March and December. The House, meanwhile, voted Tuesday to release $2.2 billion in coronavirus aid designated for food and rental assistance and local governments. Final legislative votes are expected Wednesday. Negotiations continue over the 2021-22 budget and how to use billions in other virus funds.