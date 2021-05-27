Cancel
Violent Crimes

AP Top U.S. News at 7:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

COVID testing’s value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

Floyd killing prompts some states to limit or ban chokeholds

Black man’s death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 149 arrested

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

Body of missing Nebraska man discovered on train in Texas

RIESEL, Texas - The body of a man reported missing in Omaha was discovered this week in a load of coal delivered by rail to Texas from Wyoming. Workers at the Sandy Creek Energy Station in Riesel, Texas alerted authorities after they discovered the body of 25-year-old Mitchell Jackson around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. They discovered Jackson's body while offloading coal.
Michigan StateWSJM

Michigan Legislature Passes $6.6 B In Federal Virus Aid

From the Associated Press — The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reached an agreement. The supplemental budget bill would spend all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages approved in March and December. The House, meanwhile, voted Tuesday to release $2.2 billion in coronavirus aid designated for food and rental assistance and local governments. Final legislative votes are expected Wednesday. Negotiations continue over the 2021-22 budget and how to use billions in other virus funds.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.22 Canadian dollars, up from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.03 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Richmond, VAcbs19news

Critical entities targeted in suspected Chinese cyber spying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A cyberespionage campaign blamed on China was more sweeping than previously known, with suspected state-backed hackers exploiting a device meant to boost internet security to penetrate the computers of critical U.S. entities. The Associated Press has learned that the hackers targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the...
Businesstalkingbiznews.com

Industry Dive hires Dubnow as associate editor

Shoshana Dubnow has joined BioPharma Dive at Industry Dive as an associate editor. Recently, she was a reporter, database manager at Kaiser Health News. She has also worked at the Associated Press and was a Kaplan fellow at ABC News. She has worked as a digital producer, desk assistant and...
California StateKOLO TV Reno

California reopens, says goodbye to most COVID-19 rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. At the stroke of midnight, California will lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions and usher in the state’s “Grand Reopening.”. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions...
The Hill

AP will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories that only cover an arrest with no follow-up. John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president for standards, said in a statement that in such stories, the news outlet will likely not report on whether charges were later dropped or if the suspect was acquitted.
RetailTimes Daily

Russian regions make vaccines mandatory for many workers

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in four Russian regions made coronavirus vaccines mandatory this week for people working in retail, education and other service sectors, part of an effort to boost the country's low immunization rates as COVID-19 cases continue to soar. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
The Associated Press

Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black Americans rejoiced Thursday after President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, but some said that, while they appreciated the recognition at a time of racial reckoning in America, more is needed to change policies that disadvantage too many of their brethren. “It’s great, but it’s...
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst City to Live in Nebraska

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy — and the country’s social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country. Even before […]
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona reports 436 additional COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths (copy)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials on Wednesday reported 436 additional COVID-19 case and 12 deaths from the virus. In Pima County, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday with no deaths. In all, more than 888,000 COVID-19 cases and 17,791 deaths from the virus have been recorded in the...