Kansas House weighs in on Gaza war with pro-Israel statement

Audacy
Audacy
 22 days ago
Kansas lawmakers have pushed a resolution through the House expressing solidarity with Israel on behalf of the state and condemning Hamas militants as “terrorists” after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip. The House on Wednesday voted 83-27 for the resolution, and it is to be sent to...

