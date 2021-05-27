Kansas House weighs in on Gaza war with pro-Israel statement

(JNS) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Tuesday, June 1 that Israel would be requesting a billion dollars in U.S. aid, in the aftermath of last month’s fighting with terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Fox & Friends during a visit to southern Israel, Graham said, “There’s going to be a request made, tomorrow, I think, or Thursday [June 3] by the Israelis to the Pentagon for a billion dollars in aid to replenish the Iron Dome batteries that were used to protect Israel. … As Hamas tries to destroy Israel, As Iran threatens the existence of the Jewish state, I’m going to keep coming back here and saying more for Israel. Every time somebody tries to destroy Israel, our response is going to be more aid and it starts with replenishing the Iron Dome,” he said.