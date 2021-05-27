Cancel
Elected Officials from New York Announce Establishment of Pilot Record Database

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with congressmen Brian Higgins and Tom Reed, announced Wednesday that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has finalized the rule to establish a long-awaited pilot record database. The four elected officials from New York say the decision comes after 12 years of activism by the families of the victims of Colgan Air Flight 3407, which crashed in Erie County in February 2009. This database will allow airlines to access the complete pilot training records of anyone who wishes to become a commercial airline pilot, ensuring only the most experienced and competent pilots are tasked with ferrying the public and safeguarding the skies. Implementation of the final rule and sign-off from OMB means the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can begin its final approval process. The final rule will be published by June 11th. Once the final approvals are granted, the database can be created in compliance with the new rules, and air carriers must begin entering pilot records within one year of the rule's publication. By June 11, 2024, all air carriers must have entered all relevant historical pilot records into the database. 50 people died in the Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash; the National Transportation Safety Board found that the pilot had failed several prior tests and may not have been adequately trained.

