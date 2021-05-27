Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate panel advances EV tax credit of up to $12,500

By David Shepardson
Metro International
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Finance Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that would boost electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs that are assembled by union workers in the United States. The bill would limit tax credits to vehicles with a retail price below $80,000...

Related
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Bipartisan legislation aims to harness carbon capture’s potential

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., led the introduction of bipartisan legislation to enhance the federal Section 45Q tax credit to make it more accessible for carbon capture, direct air capture and carbon utilization projects of all sizes. The bill increases the 45Q...
Michigan Stategophouse.org

House committee approves Rep. Schroeder’s bill to expand electric vehicle charging stations in Michigan

The House Energy Committee this week approved a plan by Rep. Andrea Schroeder to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the state of Michigan. The legislation would create a registration process within the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for electric vehicle charging stations. It would also set minimum standards for registered stations and provide customers with an outlet for complaints and violations related to the stations.
TrafficUS News and World Report

U.S. Infrastructure Deal Would Fund Electric Buses, Charging Stations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework does not contain new money for electric vehicle rebates but would spend $15 billion to boost EV charging stations and buy electric school and transit buses, the White House said in a fact sheet. President Joe Biden proposed $174 billion on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure deal | DOJ backs Trump-era approval of Line 3 permit | Biden hits China on solar panels

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the new bipartisan infrastructure deal, the Justice...
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Congress & Courtsnovoco.com

Senators Introduce Bill Providing Tax Credits for Solar Manufacturers

Four senators led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, introduced Monday the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act in an effort to spark domestic solar manufacturing, speed the transition to clean energy and propel America toward greater energy independence. The bill introduced by Ossoff along with Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, would provide tax credits to manufacturers throughout the solar manufacturing supply chain, including polysilicon production to photovoltaic cells to fully assembled solar modules. The credit would be available through 2028 with a phasedown through 2030 and also fully refundable. The legislation would create tens of thousands of jobs, according to an analysis from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Ossoff also released a fact sheet on the legislation.
Congress & Courtssrnnews.com

U.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as Congress works to increase U.S. chip production. The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top Republican on the panel, Senator Mike Crapo, along...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Benzinga

US Senators Suggest 25% Tax Credit For Semiconductor Chip Production Boost: Reuters

A bilateral group of U.S. senators proposed a 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing investments, Reuters reported. Last week, the Senate approved $52 billion for production and research on semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. The approval included $2 billion earmarked for auto chips which had to opt for production cuts due to the semiconductor chip crisis.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel unanimously advances key Biden cyber nominees

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved two of President Biden 's nominees to serve in the nation's top cybersecurity positions. The committee approved former National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director Chris Inglis to serve in the newly created national cyber director role at the...