At select schools and community locations, Oconee School District will offer pick-up breakfast and lunch meals to children from 2 to 18 years old. There’s no charge, and those aged 21 and under, if disabled, are eligible. The food will come in the form of a “grocery style” box that’ll make seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Children need not be present when picking up the meal but, if not present, parents will be required to show a form of ID. Meals will be offered once a week starting June 15 at various locations in the Seneca, Walhalla, and Westminster areas.