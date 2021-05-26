Farming Simulator 17 PC Full Version Game Free Download

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky PC Download Game for free. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky is a survival horror video game, first-person shooter, and role-playing game. It’s the prequel to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl. Deep Silver published it and GSC Game World, a Ukrainian developer. The faction wars system is the most important game-play enhancement since Shadow of Chernobyl. Different factions will fight for territory. They will attack to take it and defend it to protect it. Others will then attempt to retake it. You will be able to join and assist other factions in their fights. The more powerful a faction is, the better the traders are able to provide equipment and the soldiers they can use. The player character can be a mercenary and can either do missions for any faction or stay neutral to ensure the game’s progress. Each main faction offers services, including access to an engineer and a trader.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO