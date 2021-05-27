Podcast: Doug Stewart of Walter Stewart’s Market

This week on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Doug Stewart of Walter Stewart’s Market, about how the past year of COVID-19-related restrictions has gone, what are store policies now that many of those state-mandated restrictions for businesses are lifting and how the Walter Stewart’s team is faring. Stewart also offers praise for New Canaan Health Director Jenn Eielson and her team of volunteers and support staff, including Anna Valente-Krolikowski, Tracey Karl and Jenny LaFond.