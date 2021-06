Heavy rain is the main threat for Friday before settling down on Saturday. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “The system we've been tracking in the Gulf finally has a name, well...sort of. Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 has been declared from what had been Invest 92L. The classification as a PTC doesn't mean it's any better organized, but now the NHC can begin issuing watches and warnings for a tropical system near land, will develop into a named storm, and will begin to impact an area within 24 to 36 hours. This really doesn't change the potential impacts. Heavy rainfall our primary threat with 4-8 possible, although it may be more likely to see widespread 3-5".”