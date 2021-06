NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man and a woman were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the back of a parked vehicle in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said. The 36-year-old man and his female passenger were traveling north on Rogers Avenue, near Bergen Street in Crown Heights, around 10:30 a.m. when they hit the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle, police said.